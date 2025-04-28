The Marine Corps Silent Drill team performs at Modern Day Marine 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Marine Corps Silent Drill team performs at Modern Day Marine at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C., April 29, 2025. This three-day event brings together representatives from the military, industry, and government to collaborate in shaping the future of the Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kiara Rawls)