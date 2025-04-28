U.S. Marines with “The Commandant’s Own” U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps perform at Modern Day Marine at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C., April 29, 2025. This three-day event brings together representatives from the military, industry, and government to collaborate in shaping the future of the Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kiara Rawls)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 20:06
|Photo ID:
|9003513
|VIRIN:
|250429-M-OE291-1111
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.32 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines with “The Commandant’s Own” U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps perform at Modern Day Marine 2025 [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Kiara Rawls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.