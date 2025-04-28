Oregon Guard CERFP trains with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center health providers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. Aaron Stiner, assigned to the 102nd Oregon CBRN Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP), provides feedback to questions from health care teams during a face-to-face training session with civilian medical staff at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Portland, Oregon, on March 19, 2025. (Air National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)