Army auditor boosts efficiency and accountability at ASC

Kpakpo Hounzouke-Akue an auditor with U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s Internal Review and Audit Compliance Office, takes a break from work April 25. The IRACO serves as the principal advisory office to the command’s commanding general and his staff. The staff of four auditors oversee all audit-related matters for not only the headquarters, but for everyone within ASC’s footprint.
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 09:25
|Photo ID:
|9001588
|VIRIN:
|250425-A-XQ291-2818
|Resolution:
|2916x5184
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
