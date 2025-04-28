Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army auditor boosts efficiency and accountability at ASC

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Corinna Baltos 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Kpakpo Hounzouke-Akue an auditor with U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s Internal Review and Audit Compliance Office, takes a break from work April 25. The IRACO serves as the principal advisory office to the command’s commanding general and his staff. The staff of four auditors oversee all audit-related matters for not only the headquarters, but for everyone within ASC’s footprint.

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 09:25
    Photo ID: 9001588
    VIRIN: 250425-A-XQ291-2818
    Resolution: 2916x5184
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
