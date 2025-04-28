Army auditor boosts efficiency and accountability at ASC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kpakpo Hounzouke-Akue an auditor with U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s Internal Review and Audit Compliance Office, takes a break from work April 25. The IRACO serves as the principal advisory office to the command’s commanding general and his staff. The staff of four auditors oversee all audit-related matters for not only the headquarters, but for everyone within ASC’s footprint.