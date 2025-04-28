Stefanie Poulsen, team lead for utilities procurement with Installation Management Command-Europe, was one of 18 people recognized worldwide with the 2024 IMCOM Stalwart Award.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 07:10
|Photo ID:
|9001367
|VIRIN:
|250423-A-ZH867-7247
|Resolution:
|1440x913
|Size:
|267.96 KB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IMCOM-E engineer named 2024 Stalwart Award winner, by Stefan Alford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
IMCOM-E engineer named 2024 Stalwart Award winner
No keywords found.