Coast Guard, agency partners continue search for man in water off Hawaii

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, sits at Kona International Airport in Kaiminani, Hawaii, April 27, 2025. Helicopter and HC-130 Hercules airplane crews searched for a missing 42-year-old man after good Samaritans found his kayak unmanned and adrift 400 yards offshore Keauhou, Hawaii. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Olivia Holt)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 02:16
|Photo ID:
|9001073
|VIRIN:
|250428-G-G0214-1001
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|324.86 KB
|Location:
|KAIMINANI, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.