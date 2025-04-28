Coast Guard, agency partners continue search for man in water off Hawaii

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, sits at Kona International Airport in Kaiminani, Hawaii, April 27, 2025. Helicopter and HC-130 Hercules airplane crews searched for a missing 42-year-old man after good Samaritans found his kayak unmanned and adrift 400 yards offshore Keauhou, Hawaii. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Olivia Holt)