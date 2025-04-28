Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, agency partners continue search for man in water off Hawaii

    KAIMINANI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2025

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, sits at Kona International Airport in Kaiminani, Hawaii, April 27, 2025. Helicopter and HC-130 Hercules airplane crews searched for a missing 42-year-old man after good Samaritans found his kayak unmanned and adrift 400 yards offshore Keauhou, Hawaii. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Olivia Holt)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 02:16
    Photo ID: 9001073
    VIRIN: 250428-G-G0214-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 324.86 KB
    Location: KAIMINANI, HAWAII, US
    USCG
    Hawaii
    Helicopter
    Barbers Point
    MH-65

