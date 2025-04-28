MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines, sailors honor Anzac Day in Darwin

The Band of the 1st Brigade performs during the 110th commemorative service in honor of Anzac Day in Darwin, Australia, April 25, 2025. Anzac Day marks the landings in Gallipoli of Australian and New Zealand Army Corps soldiers in 1915 and commemorates all Australian personnel who served and died in wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)
