    Best Sapper Competition 2025

    Best Sapper Competition 2025

    MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2025

    Photo by Lekendrick Stallworth 

    U.S. Army Denver Recruiting Battalion

    U.S. Army Sapper clears his M50 gas mask during the round-robin series at the 2025 Best Sapper Competition at Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo, Apr. 27th, 2025. Sappers are the most elite of the Combat Engineers, and this competition brings the best from across the Army to test their skills and physical endurance over a grueling four days of continuous events. (U.S. Army Photo by Lekendrick Stallworth)

    TAGS

    Combat Engineers
    Sapper
    Best Sapper
    Best Sapper Competition

