(From left) Lt. Gen. John J. DeGoes, U.S. Air Force Surgeon General, and CMSgt. James M. Wood, chief, medical enlisted force, receive a tour of the Negatively Pressurized Conex at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, Nov. 1, 2024. (Courtesy photo by Kiley Cruse)
|10.31.2024
|04.28.2025 13:18
|8999315
|241101-F-F3011-1001
|4872x3140
|7.06 MB
|Location:
|OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
|5
|0
DAF installation support under AFMEDCOM
