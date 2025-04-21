NMCP Quality Symposium Award Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Officers assigned to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) pose for a group photo in the auditorium at NMCP, April 25, 2025.



The 40 Annual Academic Research Competition and Quality Symposium were held during the week of April 21-25, 2025 culminating in an awards ceremony in the auditorium on Friday. The judged competition was open to staff and residents who wanted to present findings from their research protocols or case studies. NMRTC-SD will be hosting a Navy-wide competition in May.