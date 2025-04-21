Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCP Quality Symposium Award Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Deven Fernandez 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    Officers assigned to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) pose for a group photo in the auditorium at NMCP, April 25, 2025.

    The 40 Annual Academic Research Competition and Quality Symposium were held during the week of April 21-25, 2025 culminating in an awards ceremony in the auditorium on Friday. The judged competition was open to staff and residents who wanted to present findings from their research protocols or case studies. NMRTC-SD will be hosting a Navy-wide competition in May.

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 13:10
    Photo ID: 8999281
    VIRIN: 250425-N-DF135-1034
    Resolution: 5617x3160
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCP Quality Symposium Award Ceremony, by PO3 Deven Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

