Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    14SFS puts Agile Combat Employment into Action

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    14SFS puts Agile Combat Employment into Action

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Curzi 

    14th Flying Training Wing

    Airman Michael Connolly, 14th Security Forces Squadron Airmen, sights in on a target during a field training exercise at Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 16, 2025. The 72-hour Agile Combat Employment exercise emphasized mobility, communications and reconnaissance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Curzi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 13:05
    Photo ID: 8999278
    VIRIN: 250416-F-OH870-1222
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.14 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 14SFS puts Agile Combat Employment into Action, by A1C Joseph Curzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    14th SFS puts Agile Combat Employment into Action

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    14SFS CAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download