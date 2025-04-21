14SFS puts Agile Combat Employment into Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman Michael Connolly, 14th Security Forces Squadron Airmen, sights in on a target during a field training exercise at Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 16, 2025. The 72-hour Agile Combat Employment exercise emphasized mobility, communications and reconnaissance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Curzi)