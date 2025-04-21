Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts Bilateral Operations With JS Ariake (DD-109)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.27.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Ensign Leanna Osborne, from Barbourville, Kentucky, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), center, boards the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Murasame-class destroyer JS Ariake (DD-109) as part of a crew member swap during bilateral operations in the Philippine Sea, April 27, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)

    Japanese navy
    Bilateral Operations
    U.S. Navy
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    Ariake (DD 109)

