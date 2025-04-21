Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    192nd Communications Flight at OMA

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    192nd Communications Flight at OMA

    KEY WEST, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish 

    192nd Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 192nd Wing Communications Flight, Virginia Air National Guard, pose for a group photo on the flightline at the end of Operation Maverick's Armistice April 26, 2025, at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida. During OMA, they provided both classified and unclassified Department of Defense network systems, as well as nonencrypted and encrypted satellite communications, to forward locations. OMA is a VaANG led, multi-state, agile combat employment exercise designed to further refine the skills and abilities needed to creatively solve national security challenges in a complex global environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 14:40
    Photo ID: 8997141
    VIRIN: 250426-Z-ME883-1013
    Resolution: 7066x4711
    Size: 6.39 MB
    Location: KEY WEST, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 192nd Communications Flight at OMA, by SSgt Kellyann Elish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    communications
    Air National Guard
    VaANG
    192nd Wing
    Operation Maverick's Armistice
    OMA2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download