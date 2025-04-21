192nd Communications Flight at OMA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 192nd Wing Communications Flight, Virginia Air National Guard, pose for a group photo on the flightline at the end of Operation Maverick's Armistice April 26, 2025, at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida. During OMA, they provided both classified and unclassified Department of Defense network systems, as well as nonencrypted and encrypted satellite communications, to forward locations. OMA is a VaANG led, multi-state, agile combat employment exercise designed to further refine the skills and abilities needed to creatively solve national security challenges in a complex global environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)