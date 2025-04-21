USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts Bilateral Operations With JS Ariake (DD-109)

Cmdr. Yilei Liu, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), looks out Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Murasame-class destroyer JS Ariake from the ship’s starboard bridge wing to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Murasame-class destroyer JS Ariake (DD-109) during bilateral operations in the Philippine Sea, April 26, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2025 10:01
|Photo ID:
|8996954
|VIRIN:
|250426-N-QV397-2061
|Resolution:
|3811x5716
|Size:
|10.04 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
