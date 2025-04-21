Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts Bilateral Operations With JS Ariake (DD-109)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Cmdr. Yilei Liu, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), looks out Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Murasame-class destroyer JS Ariake from the ship’s starboard bridge wing to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Murasame-class destroyer JS Ariake (DD-109) during bilateral operations in the Philippine Sea, April 26, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 09:48
    Photo ID: 8996951
    VIRIN: 250426-N-QV397-2069
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 9.33 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Bilateral Operations
    U.S. Navy
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    JS Ariake

