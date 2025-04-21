Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Curtis Wilbur Conducts General Quarters Drill

    Curtis Wilbur Conducts General Quarters Drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Devon Cummings, from Bremerton, Washington, talks to Sailors during an integrated training team general quarters drill on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the Philippine Sea, April 26, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 08:49
    Photo ID: 8996915
    VIRIN: 250426-N-QV397-1081
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 14.63 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    U.S. Navy
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

