DDG 105 Conducts Tactical Training Exercise

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 20, 2025) The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Atago-class guided missile destroyer JS Ashigara (DDG-178), foreground, steams behind the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during a tactical training exercise, April 20. USS Benfold, assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15, is underway in the 7th Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. DESRON 15 is the Navy's Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)