Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCRD Parris Island and Eastern Recruiting Region Relief and Appointment

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MCRD Parris Island and Eastern Recruiting Region Relief and Appointment

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    In a relief and appointment ceremony held aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, Sgt. Maj. Sael G. Garcia relinquished his duties as the Depot and Eastern Recruiting Regions Sergeant Major to Sgt. Maj. Paul A. Forde, April 25, 2025. The passing of the sword of office is a symbolic gesture symbolizing the passing of responsibility from one sergeant major to another. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 16:32
    Photo ID: 8995120
    VIRIN: 250425-M-OL563-1493
    Resolution: 5285x3525
    Size: 13.6 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCRD Parris Island and Eastern Recruiting Region Relief and Appointment, by LCpl Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    SgtMaj
    senior enlisted leader
    relief and appointment
    ERR
    MCRDPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download