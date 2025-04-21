In a relief and appointment ceremony held aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, Sgt. Maj. Sael G. Garcia relinquished his duties as the Depot and Eastern Recruiting Regions Sergeant Major to Sgt. Maj. Paul A. Forde, April 25, 2025. The passing of the sword of office is a symbolic gesture symbolizing the passing of responsibility from one sergeant major to another. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 16:32
|Photo ID:
|8995120
|VIRIN:
|250425-M-OL563-1493
|Resolution:
|5285x3525
|Size:
|13.6 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCRD Parris Island and Eastern Recruiting Region Relief and Appointment, by LCpl Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.