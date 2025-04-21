MCRD Parris Island and Eastern Recruiting Region Relief and Appointment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

In a relief and appointment ceremony held aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, Sgt. Maj. Sael G. Garcia relinquished his duties as the Depot and Eastern Recruiting Regions Sergeant Major to Sgt. Maj. Paul A. Forde, April 25, 2025. The passing of the sword of office is a symbolic gesture symbolizing the passing of responsibility from one sergeant major to another. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)