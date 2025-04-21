Air Dominance Combined Test Force Continues F-22 Raptor Testing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

F-22 Raptors from Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada fly in formation with the Boeing 757 Flying Test Bed near Edwards Air Force Base, California. The 411th Flight Test Squadron, Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center, Lockheed Martin, and Boeing work together within the Air Dominance Combined Test Force at Edwards Air Force Base to test capability enhancements for the F-22 Raptor. This includes early integration with warfighters through combined developmental and operational testing efforts. (Courtesy photo by Kyle Larson)