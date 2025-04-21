Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Dominance Combined Test Force Continues F-22 Raptor Testing

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Air Dominance Combined Test Force Continues F-22 Raptor Testing

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    412th Test Wing   

    F-22 Raptors from Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada fly in formation with the Boeing 757 Flying Test Bed near Edwards Air Force Base, California. The 411th Flight Test Squadron, Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center, Lockheed Martin, and Boeing work together within the Air Dominance Combined Test Force at Edwards Air Force Base to test capability enhancements for the F-22 Raptor. This includes early integration with warfighters through combined developmental and operational testing efforts. (Courtesy photo by Kyle Larson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 13:34
    Photo ID: 8994503
    VIRIN: 241023-O-NE299-1001
    Resolution: 6370x4249
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Dominance Combined Test Force Continues F-22 Raptor Testing, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    F-22
    Nellis Air Force Base
    Edwards Air Force Base
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download