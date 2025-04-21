Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Colonel Throws First Pitch in Pensacola Baseball Game

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Marine Aviation Training Support Group (MATSG) 21 Commanding Officer Col. Andrew Turner throws out the ceremonial first pitch at the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Navy Days Night April 24 at the team's stadium. Navy Days, a series of events designed to celebrate the rich military heritage of the greater Pensacola area, is scheduled May 9 and 10. (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 13:01
    Photo ID: 8994483
    VIRIN: 250424-N-PJ019-4050
    Resolution: 7509x4224
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Colonel Throws First Pitch in Pensacola Baseball Game, by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Baseball
    CNIC
    Pensacola
    CNRSE
    NASP

