Marine Colonel Throws First Pitch in Pensacola Baseball Game

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Marine Aviation Training Support Group (MATSG) 21 Commanding Officer Col. Andrew Turner throws out the ceremonial first pitch at the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Navy Days Night April 24 at the team's stadium. Navy Days, a series of events designed to celebrate the rich military heritage of the greater Pensacola area, is scheduled May 9 and 10. (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma)