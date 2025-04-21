55th RGS Pre-Flight Checks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 55th Rescue Generation Squadron inspect an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter during routine servicing to maintain mission capability at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 23, 2025. Air Force maintainers keep the squadron mission-ready, ensuring every aircraft is fully operational and capable of executing rescue missions when every second counts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Samantha Melecio)