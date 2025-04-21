55th RGS Pre-Flight Checks

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 55th Rescue Generation Squadron conduct maintenance checks on the HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter to maintain mission readiness at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 23, 2025. The 55th RGS generates and sustains safe, rescue-ready airpower to save lives and critical assets anywhere, anytime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Samantha Melecio)
Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 12:56
Photo ID:
|8994479
VIRIN:
|250423-F-AD704-1022
Resolution:
|3000x1996
Size:
|507.24 KB
Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
