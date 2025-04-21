Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    55th RGS Pre-Flight Checks [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    55th RGS Pre-Flight Checks

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Airman Samantha Melecio 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 55th Rescue Generation Squadron conduct maintenance checks on the HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter to maintain mission readiness at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 23, 2025. The 55th RGS generates and sustains safe, rescue-ready airpower to save lives and critical assets anywhere, anytime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Samantha Melecio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 12:56
    Photo ID: 8994479
    VIRIN: 250423-F-AD704-1022
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 507.24 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 55th RGS Pre-Flight Checks [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    55th RGS Pre-Flight Checks
    55th RGS Pre-Flight Checks
    55th RGS Pre-Flight Checks
    55th RGS Pre-Flight Checks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Maintenance
    Pre-flight checks
    DMAFB
    HH-60W

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download