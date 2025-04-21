55th RGS Pre-Flight Checks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 55th Rescue Generation Squadron conduct maintenance checks on the HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter to maintain mission readiness at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 23, 2025. The 55th RGS generates and sustains safe, rescue-ready airpower to save lives and critical assets anywhere, anytime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Samantha Melecio)