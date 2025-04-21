Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROK-U.S. conduct Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) Live Fire

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Siwon Koo 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    US Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 38th Field Artillery Regiment, 210th Field Artillery Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US. Combined Division, launch a missile from M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) during the combined MLRS live fire exercise in Rocket Valley, Pocheon, South Korea, April. 24, 2025. The purpose of this exercise is to enhance the operational readiness throughout the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. Siwon Koo, 2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 02:06
    Photo ID: 8993182
    VIRIN: 250424-O-A4449-1366
    Resolution: 5370x3017
    Size: 9.6 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, ROK-U.S. conduct Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) Live Fire, by Siwon Koo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #wegotogether #Secondtonone #FightTonight #KachiKapshida #MultipleLaunchRocketSystem #USARMY

