FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 25, 2025)- Sailors and civilians assigned to Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka form a Sexual Assault and Prevention Response (SAPR) ribbon to help bring awareness to sexual assault. Recognized every April, this year’s Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) theme is “Step forward: Prevent. Report. Advocate.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Dyxan Williams)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 01:17
|Photo ID:
|8993168
|VIRIN:
|250425-N-NA545-1018
|Resolution:
|5321x5740
|Size:
|1017.21 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Region Japan SAPR Ribbon, by PO2 Dyxan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.