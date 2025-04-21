Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Region Japan SAPR Ribbon

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dyxan Williams 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 25, 2025)- Sailors and civilians assigned to Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka form a Sexual Assault and Prevention Response (SAPR) ribbon to help bring awareness to sexual assault. Recognized every April, this year’s Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) theme is “Step forward: Prevent. Report. Advocate.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Dyxan Williams)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 01:17
    Photo ID: 8993168
    VIRIN: 250425-N-NA545-1018
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    This work, Navy Region Japan SAPR Ribbon, by PO2 Dyxan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAPR
    CFAY
    CNRJ

