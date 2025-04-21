Navy Region Japan SAPR Ribbon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 25, 2025)- Sailors and civilians assigned to Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka form a Sexual Assault and Prevention Response (SAPR) ribbon to help bring awareness to sexual assault. Recognized every April, this year’s Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) theme is “Step forward: Prevent. Report. Advocate.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Dyxan Williams)