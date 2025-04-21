Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iditarod Reopening

    JBER, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Airman Raina Dale 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    A graphic that provides information about changes to BAS II with the grand reopening of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson’s Iditarod Dining Facility in May. Basic Allowance for Sustenance II will discontinue for JBER dorm residents as soon as May. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 18:58
    Photo ID: 8992415
    VIRIN: 250424-F-LX394-1001
    Resolution: 1650x2550
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: JBER, ALASKA, US
    Alaska
    JBER
    BAS II

