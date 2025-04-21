Iditarod Reopening

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A graphic that provides information about changes to BAS II with the grand reopening of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson’s Iditarod Dining Facility in May. Basic Allowance for Sustenance II will discontinue for JBER dorm residents as soon as May. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)