Keeping expired or unused prescriptions at home can be risky. Children might find them, or someone might misuse them. Disposing of old prescriptions from home helps prevent potential harm and medication misuse.
Safely Dispose of Unused Prescriptions on April 26, National Drug Take Back Day
