Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Safely Dispose of Unused Prescriptions on April 26, National Drug Take Back Day

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Safely Dispose of Unused Prescriptions on April 26, National Drug Take Back Day

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Health Agency

    Keeping expired or unused prescriptions at home can be risky. Children might find them, or someone might misuse them. Disposing of old prescriptions from home helps prevent potential harm and medication misuse.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 15:51
    Photo ID: 8991966
    VIRIN: 250424-O-D0202-1001
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 408.46 KB
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safely Dispose of Unused Prescriptions on April 26, National Drug Take Back Day, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Safely Dispose of Unused Prescriptions on April 26, National Drug Take Back Day

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medicine
    Prescription
    Medication
    DEA
    Drug
    Drug Take Back Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download