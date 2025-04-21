Essex Participates in Morning Colors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Boatswain’s Mate Ekoue Gbadoe, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), salutes during morning colors on the flight deck of Essex, April 4, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Donita Burks)