    Essex Participates in Morning Colors

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Donita Burks 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Chief Boatswain’s Mate Ekoue Gbadoe, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), salutes during morning colors on the flight deck of Essex, April 4, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Donita Burks)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 14:15
    Photo ID: 8991657
    VIRIN: 250404-N-YB310-1277
    Resolution: 4010x2864
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

