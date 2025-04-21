Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warfighter Readiness Starts on the Storage Room Shelf

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Warfighter Readiness Starts on the Storage Room Shelf

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Gabriella White 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    Filter Evaluation Team Lead Robert Miller and Engineering Technician Scott Deibert inspecting chemical biological protection equipment in storage at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 12:47
    Photo ID: 8991454
    VIRIN: 250423-O-PS778-7497
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warfighter Readiness Starts on the Storage Room Shelf, by Gabriella White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Warfighter Readiness Starts on the Storage Room Shelf

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sustainment Chemical Biological CBRNE Readiness Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download