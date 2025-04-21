The U.S. Navy launches Trident I C4 missile from the submerged USS Ohio (SSBN 726 - Blue) on Jan. 17, 1982, during Demonstration and Shakedown Operation 9. This was the first launch from the USS Ohio. The Trident I missile was a three-stage, solid-propellant, inertially guided, submarine-launched fleet ballistic missile. It boasted a greater range and payload than its predecessors.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.1982
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 09:43
|Photo ID:
|8991040
|VIRIN:
|820117-F-N1010-1001
|Resolution:
|2243x2828
|Size:
|1004.49 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ohio C4 launch, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
