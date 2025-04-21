Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ohio C4 launch

    USS Ohio C4 launch

    UNITED STATES

    01.17.1982

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Ordnance Test Unit

    The U.S. Navy launches Trident I C4 missile from the submerged USS Ohio (SSBN 726 - Blue) on Jan. 17, 1982, during Demonstration and Shakedown Operation 9. This was the first launch from the USS Ohio. The Trident I missile was a three-stage, solid-propellant, inertially guided, submarine-launched fleet ballistic missile. It boasted a greater range and payload than its predecessors.

    Date Taken: 01.17.1982
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025
    Photo ID: 8991040
    VIRIN: 820117-F-N1010-1001
    Resolution: 2243x2828
    Size: 1004.49 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    Naval Ordnance Test Unit
    NOTU
    Trident I (C4)
    USS Ohio (SSBN 726 - Blue)

