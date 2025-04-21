Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Benjamin Franklin C4 launch

    UNITED STATES

    11.15.1981

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Ordnance Test Unit

    The U.S. Navy launches Trident I C4 missile from the submerged USS Benjamin Franklin (SSBN 640 - Blue) on Nov. 15, 1981, during Demonstration and Shakedown Operation 8. The Trident I missile was a three-stage, solid-propellant, inertially guided, submarine-launched fleet ballistic missile. It boasted a greater range and payload than its predecessors.

    Date Taken: 11.15.1981
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 09:30
    Photo ID: 8991023
    VIRIN: 811115-F-N1010-1001
    Resolution: 2468x2051
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Naval Ordnance Test Unit
    NOTU
    Trident I (C4)
    USS Benjamin Franklin (SSBN 640 - Blue)

