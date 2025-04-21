ABH1 Washington Kivairu Reenlists at NSA Souda Bay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 22, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (handling) 1st Class Washington Kivairu, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, and his wife Amber Kivairu, are presented a certificate of appreciation by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Paolo Faller, assigned to NSA Souda Bay, during Kivairu’s reenlistment ceremony onboard NSA Souda Bay, Greece on April 22, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)