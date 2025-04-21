NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 22, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (handling) 1st Class Washington Kivairu, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, and his wife Amber Kivairu, are presented a certificate of appreciation by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Paolo Faller, assigned to NSA Souda Bay, during Kivairu’s reenlistment ceremony onboard NSA Souda Bay, Greece on April 22, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 03:43
|Photo ID:
|8990733
|VIRIN:
|250422-N-NO067-1012
|Resolution:
|2945x1963
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ABH1 Washington Kivairu Reenlists at NSA Souda Bay, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.