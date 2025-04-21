Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ABH1 Washington Kivairu Reenlists at NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 22, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (handling) 1st Class Washington Kivairu, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, and his wife Amber Kivairu, are presented a certificate of appreciation by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Paolo Faller, assigned to NSA Souda Bay, during Kivairu’s reenlistment ceremony onboard NSA Souda Bay, Greece on April 22, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    This work, ABH1 Washington Kivairu Reenlists at NSA Souda Bay, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

