Polaris AX-6 launch

The U.S. Navy conduct a test launch of the Polaris missile system (AX-6) from a Pad 25A at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, on April 20, 1959. The Polaris, named for the North Star, was a two-stage ballistic missile - powered by solid fuel rocket motors and guided by a self-contained inertial guidance system independent of external commands or control.
|04.20.1959
|04.23.2025 08:13
|8988990
|590420-F-N1010-1001
|2764x2123
|887.62 KB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|4
|0
