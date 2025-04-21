Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Polaris AX-6 launch

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Polaris AX-6 launch

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.1959

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Ordnance Test Unit

    The U.S. Navy conduct a test launch of the Polaris missile system (AX-6) from a Pad 25A at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, on April 20, 1959. The Polaris, named for the North Star, was a two-stage ballistic missile - powered by solid fuel rocket motors and guided by a self-contained inertial guidance system independent of external commands or control.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.1959
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 08:13
    Photo ID: 8988990
    VIRIN: 590420-F-N1010-1001
    Resolution: 2764x2123
    Size: 887.62 KB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Polaris AX-6 launch, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Ordnance Test Unit
    Polaris missile

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download