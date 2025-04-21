Canadian Korean War Veteran Interred in Country He Once Defended

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Canadian Army Lt. Gen. Derek Macaulay, Deputy Commander of the United Nations Command, salutes during a wreath-laying ceremony paying tribute to Canadian Army Lance Cpl. William J. Chrysler for his sacrifice at Chrysler's interment ceremony, April 22, at UN Memorial Cemetery in Korea in Busan. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)