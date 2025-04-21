Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Canadian Korean War Veteran Interred in Country He Once Defended

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Canadian Korean War Veteran Interred in Country He Once Defended

    BUSAN, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    04.21.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    United Nations Command

    Canadian Army Lt. Gen. Derek Macaulay, Deputy Commander of the United Nations Command, salutes during a wreath-laying ceremony paying tribute to Canadian Army Lance Cpl. William J. Chrysler for his sacrifice at Chrysler's interment ceremony, April 22, at UN Memorial Cemetery in Korea in Busan. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 02:44
    Photo ID: 8988724
    VIRIN: 250422-O-D0180-4338
    Resolution: 1024x683
    Size: 830.32 KB
    Location: BUSAN, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Canadian Korean War Veteran Interred in Country He Once Defended, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download