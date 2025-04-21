Airman Carson Hobbs, a geospatial intelligence analyst, with the 123rd Intelligence Squadron in the 188th Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance Group, completes fitness exercises at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2025 15:41
|Photo ID:
|8987628
|VIRIN:
|250405-Z-UU583-1001
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|4.81 MB
|Location:
|ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 188th Wing Student Flight prepares for basic training, by MSgt Jessica Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
188th Wing Student Flight Program Ranks Top Three in Air National Guard for BMT Honor Graduates
