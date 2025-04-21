EACH nurse awarded Soldier’s Medal for heroism

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Matthew Mapes, the Evans Army Community Hospital commander, far left, poses with Maj. Josha Goldberg, the Department of Education chief at EACH, and his wife, Kaylanda Pinkerton, the chief nurse for the Mountain Post Birthing Center, and their son, Brian, during Goldberg's Soldiers Medal ceremony, April 18, 2025. Goldberg was awarded the Soldier’s Medal for his actions during a community sporting event in 2024.