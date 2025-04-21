Environmental precautions as waterway debris cleanup continues after Hurricane Helene

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A “biodegradable hydraulic fluid” sticker is visible on a debris removal vehicle operated by a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor along the Toe River in western North Carolina, April 15, 2025. The environmentally friendly fluid helps ensure that any potential hydraulic leaks do not harm the surrounding area as Hurricane Helene debris cleanup continues across the region. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis).