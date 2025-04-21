Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Environmental precautions as waterway debris cleanup continues after Hurricane Helene

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Michael Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    A “biodegradable hydraulic fluid” sticker is visible on a debris removal vehicle operated by a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor along the Toe River in western North Carolina, April 15, 2025. The environmentally friendly fluid helps ensure that any potential hydraulic leaks do not harm the surrounding area as Hurricane Helene debris cleanup continues across the region. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis).

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 14:27
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Environmental precautions as waterway debris cleanup continues after Hurricane Helene, by Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    environmental stewardship
    Wilmington District
    biodegradable
    Hurricane Helene
    Helene24

