From the ground up: How 728th BMCS is shaping future of C2

Members from the 728th Battle Management Control Squadron, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, pose for a photo during Red Flag 25-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 24, 2025. The 728th BMCS provided valuable ground-based command and control support to Red Flag, ensuring aircraft and crews safely navigated the airspace during the combat training exercise. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)