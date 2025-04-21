U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hugh Staff, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Unit MQ-9 avionics system craftsman, rotates an MQ-9 Reaper propeller at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 3, 2025. By combining the strengths of F-16 Fighting Falcons and MQ-9s, Project Iron Agility showcases seamless multi-platform integration for enhanced flexibility and mission capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)
|04.03.2025
Date Posted: 04.22.2025
|8986986
VIRIN: 250403-F-F4417-1093
|1200x799
|224.88 KB
Location: Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, US
|4
|1
This work, Holloman conducts third iteration of Project Iron Agility, by SrA Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
