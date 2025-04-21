Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman conducts third iteration of Project Iron Agility

    Holloman conducts third iteration of Project Iron Agility

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hugh Staff, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Unit MQ-9 avionics system craftsman, rotates an MQ-9 Reaper propeller at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 3, 2025. By combining the strengths of F-16 Fighting Falcons and MQ-9s, Project Iron Agility showcases seamless multi-platform integration for enhanced flexibility and mission capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 10:45
    TAGS

    49th LRS
    Deployment Exercise
    49th MXG
    Mission Ready Airmen
    Agile Combat Employment
    Project Iron Agility

