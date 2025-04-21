Mark Cardwell, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers private property debris removal mission manager (left), briefs USACE senior leadership on the progress being made in McDowell County, during a visit to a local boy scout camp receiving debris removal assistance, April 25, 2025. The PPDR program allows property owners to apply to have qualifying debris caused by Hurricane Helene removed from their property by the Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2025 08:18
|Photo ID:
|8986577
|VIRIN:
|250415-A-US975-5906
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|5.3 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Grimes comeback: How USACE contractors are powering recovery in McDowell County, by Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Corps of Engineers