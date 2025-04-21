Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Grimes comeback: How USACE contractors are powering recovery in McDowell County

    Camp Grimes comeback: How USACE contractors are powering recovery in McDowell County

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Michael Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Mark Cardwell, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers private property debris removal mission manager (left), briefs USACE senior leadership on the progress being made in McDowell County, during a visit to a local boy scout camp receiving debris removal assistance, April 25, 2025. The PPDR program allows property owners to apply to have qualifying debris caused by Hurricane Helene removed from their property by the Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)

