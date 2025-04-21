Curtis Wilbur Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Timothy Tiet, from East Hartford, Connecticut, carries a fire extinguisher heads to the flight deck for safety measures for a for a refueling evolution during flight operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the Pacific Ocean, April 16, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)