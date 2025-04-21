FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (April 22, 2025) — The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) arrives in port for Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale, Apr. 22, 2025. For more than 30 years, Fleet Week has been hosted by Broward Navy Days and the event provides a tremendous opportunity to showcase naval technology and the Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen who serve the nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel/released)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2025 08:04
|Photo ID:
|8986539
|VIRIN:
|250422-N-AW702-1001
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Cole arrives at Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale 2025, by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.