    USS Cole arrives at Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale 2025

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    Commander, Navy Region Southeast

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (April 22, 2025) — The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) arrives in port for Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale, Apr. 22, 2025. For more than 30 years, Fleet Week has been hosted by Broward Navy Days and the event provides a tremendous opportunity to showcase naval technology and the Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen who serve the nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel/released)

    USS Cole
    Navy Region Southeast
    Destroyer
    US Navy
    Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale
    FWFL

