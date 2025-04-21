USS Cole arrives at Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (April 22, 2025) — The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) arrives in port for Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale, Apr. 22, 2025. For more than 30 years, Fleet Week has been hosted by Broward Navy Days and the event provides a tremendous opportunity to showcase naval technology and the Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen who serve the nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel/released)