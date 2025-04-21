Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Grimes comeback: How USACE contractors are powering recovery in McDowell County

    OLD FORT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Terri McClure, program manager for private property debris removal intake and oversight in McDowell County, North Carolina (second from right), poses for a photos with her team at a PPDR application fair held in Old Fort, N.C. on April 3, 2025. Events such as this are part of a coordinated effort to integrate into the community and reach the greatest number of residents to ensure they know of the federal assistance for debris removal from their properties caused by Hurricane Helene. (Courtesy Photo)

