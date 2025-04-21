Camp Grimes comeback: How USACE contractors are powering recovery in McDowell County

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Terri McClure, program manager for private property debris removal intake and oversight in McDowell County, North Carolina (second from right), poses for a photos with her team at a PPDR application fair held in Old Fort, N.C. on April 3, 2025. Events such as this are part of a coordinated effort to integrate into the community and reach the greatest number of residents to ensure they know of the federal assistance for debris removal from their properties caused by Hurricane Helene. (Courtesy Photo)