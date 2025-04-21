Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Traffic Safety at Fort Buchanan

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Traffic Safety at Fort Buchanan

    PUERTO RICO

    04.14.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Traffic safety is a top priority at the Army's Caribbean installation. To emphasize this point, Capt. Ricardo Pérez, a traffic crash investigator at the Directorate of Emergency Services (DES), recently reminded the military community of the importance of adhering to on-post traffic laws.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 14:45
    Photo ID: 8985035
    VIRIN: 250414-A-cc868-1006
    Resolution: 4972x2797
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Traffic Safety at Fort Buchanan, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Traffic Safety at Fort Buchanan

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fort buchanan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download