Soldiers hone skills by earning Perfect Edge during Expert Soldier Badge qualification

Three Soldiers from the 22nd Chemical Battalion recently earned the “Perfect Edge” title while qualifying for the Expert Soldier Badge on Fort Bliss, Texas. Capt. Gabriel E. Sanchez, Sgt. 1st Class Jarrett L. Fortin and Spc. Collin W. Lewis qualified for the Expert Soldier Badge with the “Perfect Edge” title by passing every training lane the first time. Courtesy photo.