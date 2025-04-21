Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers hone skills by earning Perfect Edge during Expert Soldier Badge qualification

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2025

    Three Soldiers from the 22nd Chemical Battalion recently earned the “Perfect Edge” title while qualifying for the Expert Soldier Badge on Fort Bliss, Texas. Capt. Gabriel E. Sanchez, Sgt. 1st Class Jarrett L. Fortin and Spc. Collin W. Lewis qualified for the Expert Soldier Badge with the “Perfect Edge” title by passing every training lane the first time. Courtesy photo.

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 11:20
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: PUXICO, MISSOURI, US
    Hometown: WARREN, RHODE ISLAND, US
    Fort Bliss
    22nd Chemical Battalion
    48th Chemical Brigade
    20th CBRNE Command
    Expert Soldier Badge

