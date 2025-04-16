Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st MLG Commanding General visits MCB Camp Blaz

    1st MLG Commanding General visits MCB Camp Blaz

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    04.18.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Brayden Daniel 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ernest Govea, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel, commanding general, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and U.S. Navy Capt. Blake Burket, commanding officer, Officer in Charge of Construction, pose for a group photo on MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, April 18, 2025. Niebel and his staff visited Camp Blaz to see the progression of the base’s development and capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brayden Daniel)

