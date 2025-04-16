1st MLG Commanding General visits MCB Camp Blaz

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ernest Govea, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel, commanding general, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and U.S. Navy Capt. Blake Burket, commanding officer, Officer in Charge of Construction, pose for a group photo on MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, April 18, 2025. Niebel and his staff visited Camp Blaz to see the progression of the base’s development and capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brayden Daniel)