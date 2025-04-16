Marine Corps Assistant Commandant Engages with Leaders at Joint Region Marianas

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ASAN, Guam (April 21, 2025) – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Task Force - Micronesia, greets Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney, at Joint Region Marianas headquarters, April 21. Mahoney received a Guam posture brief to gain greater perspective on regional operations and enhance coordination. The engagement reflects the enduring collaboration between the Navy and Marine Corps, a partnership that continues to advance the Navy’s 250-year tradition of strength through unity. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)