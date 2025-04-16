Oak Hills, California, Native Serves Aboard USS Milius (DDG 69)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 17, 2025) – Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Chase Couch, from Oak Hills, California, poses for a photo in the sonar control room aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) as the ship operates in the South China Sea, April 17, 2025. Milius is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)