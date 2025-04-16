Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oak Hills, California, Native Serves Aboard USS Milius (DDG 69)

    

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 17, 2025) – Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Chase Couch, from Oak Hills, California, poses for a photo in the sonar control room aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) as the ship operates in the South China Sea, April 17, 2025. Milius is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.20.2025 00:03
    Photo ID: 8983157
    VIRIN: 250417-N-UA460-1055
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: OAK HILLS, CALIFORNIA, US
    

    7th Fleet
    Sonar Technician
    DESRON
    Milius
    Oak Hills

