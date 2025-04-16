SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 17, 2025) – Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Chase Couch, from Oak Hills, California, poses for a photo in the sonar control room aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) as the ship operates in the South China Sea, April 17, 2025. Milius is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2025 00:03
|Photo ID:
|8983157
|VIRIN:
|250417-N-UA460-1055
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|OAK HILLS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oak Hills, California, Native Serves Aboard USS Milius (DDG 69), by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
