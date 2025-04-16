U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alicia Thomas, 307th Bomb Wing Public Affairs Journeyman, poses for a photo at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 17, 2025. Thomas used resiliency skills to turn a rocky career start into an opportunity to excel in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 11:45
|Photo ID:
|8981908
|VIRIN:
|250416-F-YH293-1014
|Resolution:
|1200x1800
|Size:
|326.12 KB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Uncertainty to Unyielding: Forging Strength Through Adversity, by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Uncertainty to Unyielding: Forging Strength Through Adversity
No keywords found.