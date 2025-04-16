From Uncertainty to Unyielding: Forging Strength Through Adversity

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alicia Thomas, 307th Bomb Wing Public Affairs Journeyman, poses for a photo at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 17, 2025. Thomas used resiliency skills to turn a rocky career start into an opportunity to excel in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 11:45
    Photo ID: 8981908
    VIRIN: 250416-F-YH293-1014
    Resolution: 1200x1800
    Size: 326.12 KB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    Resilience
    Commentary
    Readiness

