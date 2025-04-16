From Uncertainty to Unyielding: Forging Strength Through Adversity

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alicia Thomas, 307th Bomb Wing Public Affairs Journeyman, poses for a photo at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 17, 2025. Thomas used resiliency skills to turn a rocky career start into an opportunity to excel in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)