University of Delaware Vice President for Research Scholarship and Innovation Miguel Garcia-Diaz, Ph.D. and DEVCOM CBC Director Michael Bailey, signed an Educational Partnership Agreement on April 17, 2025. The agreement will allow for the exchange of innovative ideas, groundbreaking research, and state-of-the-art equipment between the two institutions. (U.S. Army Photo by Ellie White.)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 10:33
|Photo ID:
|8981734
|VIRIN:
|250417-O-PS778-6879
|Location:
|WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, US
This work, DEVCOM CBC Director Signs Collaborative Agreement with University of Delaware, by Gabriella White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DEVCOM CBC Director Signs Collaborative Agreement with University of Delaware
