DEVCOM CBC Director Signs Collaborative Agreement with University of Delaware

University of Delaware Vice President for Research Scholarship and Innovation Miguel Garcia-Diaz, Ph.D. and DEVCOM CBC Director Michael Bailey, signed an Educational Partnership Agreement on April 17, 2025. The agreement will allow for the exchange of innovative ideas, groundbreaking research, and state-of-the-art equipment between the two institutions. (U.S. Army Photo by Ellie White.)