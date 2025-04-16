Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEVCOM CBC Director Signs Collaborative Agreement with University of Delaware

    WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Gabriella White 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    University of Delaware Vice President for Research Scholarship and Innovation Miguel Garcia-Diaz, Ph.D. and DEVCOM CBC Director Michael Bailey, signed an Educational Partnership Agreement on April 17, 2025. The agreement will allow for the exchange of innovative ideas, groundbreaking research, and state-of-the-art equipment between the two institutions. (U.S. Army Photo by Ellie White.)

