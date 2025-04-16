OBON Society helps return World War II Japanese ‘Good Luck Flag’

Brig. Gen. Steven Beach (right of flag), along with members of the New Mexico National Guard and Obon Society co-founders Rex and Keiko Ziak, gather for a photograph with one of nearly 300 Japanese "Good Luck Flags" displayed at the New Mexico Military Museum, on October 26, 2019. (Courtesy photo provided by Brig. Gen. Steven Beach).
