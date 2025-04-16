OBON Society helps return World War II Japanese ‘Good Luck Flag’

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Steven Beach (right of flag), along with members of the New Mexico National Guard and Obon Society co-founders Rex and Keiko Ziak, gather for a photograph with one of nearly 300 Japanese "Good Luck Flags" displayed at the New Mexico Military Museum, on October 26, 2019. (Courtesy photo provided by Brig. Gen. Steven Beach).